Man goes blind in love: US woman stabs rabies needle in boyfriend's eye for looking at other women

In a bizarre incident, a 44-year-old woman from Miami, Sandra Jimenez, stabbed a rabies needle in her boyfriend's eye amid an ongoing argument regarding him looking at other women. According to a Miami Police Department arrest affidavit, the woman was arguing with her live-in boyfriend of eight years when things turned violent and the woman charged her boyfriend.

As per the report, when the pair reached their home located on Northeast 62nd Street before 10 pm local time, Jimenez suddenly seized her chance to teach a painful lesson to her boyfriend.

The boyfriend informed the police that when he laid down on the couch, Jimenez “jumped on top of him with two rabies needles that were for their dogs” and stabbed them into his right eyelid, as per the arrest affidavit of Miami police, cited by Fox 35 Orlando.

Woman flees scene of attack, says injury 'self-inflicted'

The arrest affidavit further stated that after the needle was pierced in the victim's one eyelid, he was transported to a local hospital for medical care. The victim then called the police officials and was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he also held talks with detectives.

Jimenez, who was said to have fled the scene just after the attack, later stated that she left the house after she “realised what she had done.” Later that night, the responding police officers found the woman sleeping in her car which was parked outside the house and arrested her.

As per reports, the 44-year-old suspect claimed that the ocular injury of her boyfriend was self-inflicted. As per court records, the woman has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of aggravated battery and has been kept under house arrest.

As per the arrest record, Jimenez has been kept at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre on a $7,500 bond.