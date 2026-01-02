/Mamdani slams Trump in first speech as New York Mayor, vows to help those ‘betrayed by established order’

In his first speech after being sworn in as New York City’s mayor on Thursday (Jan 1), Zohran Kwame Mamdani vowed to help those “betrayed by the established order”, in an attack directed towards Republicans. He said that he would govern New York City “expansively and audaciously”. He reassured New Yorkers, as thousands gathered outside City Hall, that he would carry out his agenda of affordability, adding that he would refuse to “reset expectations” for what government should deliver for the working class and the unprotected.

“They want to know if the left can govern. They want to know if the struggles that afflict them can be solved,” the 34-year-old Democrat said outside City Hall. “We will do something that New Yorkers do better than anyone else: we will set an example for the world.”

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously,” Mamdani said in his 24-minute-long speech.

Add WION as a Preferred Source