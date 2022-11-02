Malian army and Russia's Wagner mercenaries accused of civilian massacre, 13 killed, says source 

In a conversation with AFP, local sources have confirmed the death of 13 civilians by the Malian troops and a few white soldiers, believed to be from Russia's Wagner.

The local sources claimed that the Maian soldiers along with some white soldiers arrived in Guelledje, a village in central Mali in large numbers. The source further added that there were gunfires and several arrests made. Till now the fatalities have been claimed to be 13.

A resident claimed the reason behind the arrival of soldiers and the gunfires were because the village is considered to be a 'jihadist settlement.'

Further adding, an official told that nearly 20 Pelu civilians have even been killed and arrested in the same village.

An official military source critically denied the allegations. The government further said that the Russians are working with the country's army as military instructors.

Superpowers like the US, France and several western countries have accused the government of deploying Russian mercenaries to fight the jihadist.

Mali has been under severe political, economic and humanitarian crisis after the army seized power in 2020.

The United Nations also accused the army of long-term abuses and torture of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

