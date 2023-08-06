Maldives Supreme Court bars jailed ex-president from taking part in presidential poll

The Supreme Court of Maldives on Sunday (August 6) barred jailed former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom to take part in next month's presidential election. Yameen is currently serving an 11-year jail sentence after he was convicted on corruption and money-laundering charges. The Supreme Court's ruling is a setback for Yameen's Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), which declared Yameen as its presidential candidate before he was convicted.

According to a report by the news agency AFP, the PPM had not nominated another candidate, hoping Yameen could run from prison after appealing to the apex court. Last week, the PPM challenged the Election Commission's block on his candidacy because of his jail sentence, arguing that the commission misinterpreted the constitutional prerequisites for presidential candidates.

As per a report by the news agency Reuters, Justice Husnu Al Suood ruled on Sunday the poll body's decision that " Gayoom is ineligible as he doesn't meet the conditions stipulated under article 109 is the correct decision."

PPM might back a proxy candidate for election

President Mohamed Solih, who took charge of the top post in 2018 after defeating Yameen, is seeking a second term in office despite his Maldivian Democratic Party splitting in June after a public fallout between Solih and another former president, Mohamed Nasheed.

The PPM had hoped to mount a serious challenge to Solih. However, a part source, who did not wish to be identified, told AFP that they might now back a proxy candidate. The deadline to file nominations for the presidential election was originally August 3 but was extended by four days to Monday.

During his tenure as president, Yameen imprisoned or forced into exile political figures he considered a threat to his rule. He attempted to stay in office after his defeat in the 2018 election but was forced to step down following the threat of sanctions from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

