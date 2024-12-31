Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives and the current chief of the country's largest opposition party, on Tuesday (Dec 31) dismissed a Washington Post report alleging that the country's opposition sought $6 million from India to help impeach President Mohammed Muizzu.

Advertisment

Dismissing the report of the alleged plot, he stated that "India would never back such a move, as they always support Maldives' democracy".

Read more | Indian Navy helps in maintenance of Maldives, Mauritius Coast Guard vessels

What did the Washington Post report?

Advertisment

Citing an internal document, allegedly titled "Democratic Renewal Initiative," the Washington Post on Monday (Dec 30) reported that Maldivian opposition proposed bribing 40 members of the Maldives parliament to vote for Muizzu's impeachment and the money was going to come from India.

Also read | Now, Maldives turns to India

"In an internal document titled 'Democratic Renewal Initiative' and obtained by The Washington Post, Maldivian opposition politicians proposed bribing 40 members of parliament, including those from Muizzu's own party, to vote to impeach him. The document also proposed paying 10 senior army and police officers and three powerful criminal gangs to ensure Muizzu's removal. To pay off the various parties, the conspirators sought 87 million Maldivian rufiyaa, or $6 million, and according to two Maldivian officials, it would be sought from India," alleged the Washington Post report.

Advertisment

Maldives ex-President ridicules allegation

Nasheed, who served as Maldives' president from 2008 to 2012, however dismissed the allegations. Taking to X, Nasheed said he was unaware of any "serious plot" against President Muizzu and stressed that India would never support such a move.

I read with interest today’s @washingtonpost article. I was unaware of any serious plot against the President; tho some ppl always live in conspiracy. India would never back such a move, as they always support Maldives’ democracy. India has never dictated terms to us, either. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) December 30, 2024

"I read with interest today's Washington Post article. I was unaware of any serious plot against the President, though some people always live in conspiracy. India would never back such a move, as they always support Maldives' democracy. India has never dictated terms to us, either," Mohamed Nasheed wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)