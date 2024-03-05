'Make America Great Again': Migrants or cannibals? Trump compares migrants to Hannibal Lecter

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is known for his anti-immigration rhetoric, has done it again—sparked a controversy. On Monday (March 4), the former US president compared migrants to the character Hannibal Lecter from the movie "The Silence of the Lambs," and said many of them come from "insane asylums."

'Rough people' from 'mental institutions'

In a lengthy interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump said "They're rough people, in many cases from jails, prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums."

"You know, insane asylums, that’s 'Silence of the Lambs' stuff," he added.

"Hannibal Lecter, anybody know Hannibal Lecter?" he asked a doting audience at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We don't want them in this country," stressed the 2024 presidential race hopeful.

In 'The Silence of the Lambs,' Hannibal Lecter is a deranged cannibal and a serial killer.

Dehumanising for votes

NBC News reports that Trump, whose campaign motto is "Make America Great Again" further dehumanised migrants by making fun of their languages, comparing them to alien languages from planet Mars.

"We don't even have teachers of some of these languages. Who would think that? We have languages that are, like, from, from the planet Mars?" asked Trump, before answering his own questions with "Nobody, nobody knows how to, you know, speak it."



He also claimed that due to migrants there were no more sports in cities like New York.

"We have children that are no longer going to school. They're throwing them out of the park. There's no more Little Leagues, there's no more sports, there's no more life in New York and so many of these cities," he said.

Pouncing on this false statement, the Biden campaign on X posted a clip of the exchange which has earned Trump the mockery of netizens.

"Have the little leaguers been informed of this yet?," taunted one user, while another commented, "More like New York has ended Trump."

Trump's comments come as the Presidential election race heats up in the United States. America will soon witness Super Tuesday, an important phase of primaries in the 2024 US Presidential Election race. On Tuesday (March 5), voters from multiple states will cast ballots in primaries that will play a huge part in deciding the presidential nominations for the Republican and the Democrat party. Donald Trump is the frontrunner for GOP while Joe Biden is leading the democrats.