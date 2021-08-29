Majority of voters in Northern Ireland want vote on staying in UK

A new poll for the Observer has revealed that two-thirds of voters in Northern Ireland believe that there should be a vote over its place in the UK, however, only 37 per cent want it to take place within the next five years.

Around 31 per cent of voters said that there should be a vote at some point about Northern Ireland’s place in the UK but after 2026, the LucidTalk poll found.

Also, a further 29 per cent said that there should never be such a vote. There is currently a seven-point lead for Northern Ireland remaining part of the UK should any vote take place.

Also read | Taliban guard Kabul airport as NATO troops leave Afghanistan

When asked how they would vote, 49 per cent said that they would back remaining in the UK, while 42 per cent backed being part of a united Ireland, with 9 per cent saying they did not know.

Various other recent surveys have put support for a united Ireland much lower.

While many experts said that they believed the political temperature in Northern Ireland was now cooling, the issue of a border poll has been raised by figures in recent months.