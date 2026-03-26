/Maduro’s son hails US ‘legal system’, calls trial ‘illegitimate’ after ‘kidnapping’ claim

Nicolás Maduro’s son has expressed confidence in the American judicial system even as he criticised the ongoing case against his father as fundamentally flawed. Speaking to AFP in Caracas, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, popularly known as “Nicolasito”, said, “We trust in the legal system of the United States,” but argued the trial was tainted from the outset.

He claimed the case carried “vestiges of illegitimacy” due to what he described as the “kidnapping” of an elected president during a US military operation, echoing arguments long made by Maduro and his legal team. His remarks came as Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared in a New York federal court on Thursday (March 26) for a key hearing linked to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges, which both have denied.

The hearing, which concluded without a trial date, largely focused on a contentious issue: whether US sanctions are preventing the couple from accessing adequate legal representation. Defence lawyers argued that restrictions on Venezuelan state funds violate their right to counsel, while prosecutors rejected the claim.

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Presiding judge Alvin Hellerstein indicated that the defendants’ right to choose their lawyers is paramount and suggested they should be allowed access to Venezuelan government funds. He also noted that national security concerns may no longer apply since the couple is already in US custody.

However, prosecutors maintained that the court cannot compel the US Treasury to grant special licences to bypass sanctions. They also accused Maduro and Flores of having “plundered” Venezuela’s wealth. The judge repeatedly questioned both sides on how to resolve the issue, highlighting the unusual and complex nature of the case. No immediate resolution was reached, and a follow-up date is yet to be scheduled.