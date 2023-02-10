Macron says European allies won't be able to send fighter jets to Ukraine in coming weeks

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned that even if the European allies decide to send fighter jets to Kyiv, they can't be dispatched in "the coming weeks".

"I'm not ruling anything out ... but that doesn't correspond to today's requirements," said Macron, after an EU summit in Brussels, where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was also present.

A renewed offensive has been launched by Russia in the war-torn east of Ukraine and this week, Zelensky visited London, Paris and Brussels as he appealed for more advanced weapons for his country.

Ukraine has been demanding heavy tanks, long-range missiles and western combat jets, however, the nation is running out of basic supplies like artillery shells.

Britain has agreed to provide training to the Ukrainian pilots on Western jets, while Slovakia and Poland have been planning to supply more Soviet-designed Mig-29 fighters which Kyiv is already using.

However, the allies of Ukraine are concerned that sending advanced Western fighter jets would escalate the tensions with Moscow and may result in open conflict between Russia and NATO.

Zelensky was hailed as a hero by Macron along with other EU leaders in Brussels, as they promised to support Ukraine till victory is achieved, however, they remain cautious about sending fighter jets.

"It is essential the allies favour the most useful equipment" and "the fastest", said Macron, citing the MAMBA medium-range surface-to-air defence system and the Caesar guns which were supplied by France.

He added that it may be important to finalise the delivery of munitions and artillery pieces so that Ukraine can resist or launch ground offensives, as he promised to "work on it in the coming days".

