/Macron demands release of French couple held in Iran for over three years

Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been detained in Iran for more than three years for espionage charges, which the couple have denied. France President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday demanded that Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris be released. In a telephonic conversation between Macron and the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian French President condemned the ‘inhuman’ detention of the French nationals.

Kohler, a 40-year-old literature teacher from eastern France and her partner, Jacques Paris, in his 70s, were arrested on May 7, 2022, while on their holiday visit in Iran.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, “They are being held in shameful conditions and have been able to receive only four consular visits, under very restrictive conditions”

Iran is believed to hold around 20 European nationals, many of whose cases have never been published, in what some Western governments describe as a strategy of hostage-taking aimed at extracting concessions from the West.

Most of them are held in Evin prison, in a northern district of the Iranian capital. It is noted that at least two strikes landed at the places where prisoners are held.

"Since May 30, we've had no news, no sign of life from Jacques and Cecile, and the French authorities haven't been able to obtain any information either," said Noemie Kohler to AFP.

France has taken the ICJ over the detention of their citizens. It accused Iran "of violating its obligation to provide consular protection" to the pair, who "have been held hostage... detained in appalling conditions that amount to torture,"

"This move by France is, at best, an attempt to exploit a legal and judicial institution," foreign ministry spokesman of Iran, Esmaeil Baghaei, said, calling the step "pointless" and saying Iran would "defend itself".

In a post on the social media platform X, Macron wrote, "I also expressed my deep concern about Iran’s nuclear program. Here again, my position is clear: Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, and it is up to Iran to provide full guarantees that its intentions are peaceful. I am convinced that a path exists to end war and avoid even greater dangers."

The situation remains tense in Iran, with the ongoing scuffle with Israel, and the US is mulling over another military adventure in the Middle East, leaving the fate of the prisoners in the dark.