/'Lunatic who wanted wars...': Trump, who started Iran war, reacts after his ex-NSA John Bolton pleads guilty

Hours after former US National Security Advisor John Bolton pleaded guilty, US President Donald Trump reacted calling him a “terrible man.” Trump said that Bolton was “very dumb, unbalanced, and unskilled former representative of the United States of America.” Claiming that Bolton wanted wars and destruction wherever he went, Trump ensured that he will be punished “harshly.”

“A lunatic who only wanted to start trouble and wars, and who was a needless pusher of death and destruction wherever he went,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. Trump in his first term had appointed John Bolton as his National Security Advisor in March 2018. Bolton served from April 2018 until September 2019. The two had a fallout over foreign policy, with Trump choosing diplomacy with Iran and North Korea, while Bolton pushing for military intervention.

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Bolton pleads guilty

Bolton pleaded guilty on Friday in front of the federal judge Theodore Chuang saying: "I am, Your Honour, and I'm sorry for it." Under a plea agreement with the Department of Justice, Bolton faces a maximum prison sentence of five years. He must also pay a $2.25 million fine and forfeit his federal pension. Bolton had originally been indicted on 18 counts linked to the improper handling of classified material. In pleading guilty, he admitted to a single charge involving the illegal retention of classified information.

What is Bolton accused of?

According to the indictment, Bolton shared sensitive and top-secret material related to his role as National Security Adviser (NSA) with two unauthorised individuals between April 2018 and August 2025. The indictment also states that Bolton and his family members, referred to as his “editors,” discussed the potential use of these materials in a forthcoming book. The document also reveals that after Bolton left office, a hacker linked to the Iranian government gained access to his personal email account, where some classified information was stored. While Bolton’s representative informed authorities about the hack, they reportedly failed to disclose that classified data had been kept in the email account.