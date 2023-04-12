Louisville bank shooting: Police say shooter legally purchased rifle

The Louisville Police said on Tuesday (April 11) said that the 23-year-old bank employee who shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace had legally purchased the rifle. Addressing a press conference, police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the gun used to carry out the attack was bought at a local dealership on April 4.

"To the mayor and everyone who is in attendance today, we have learned that the suspect in this incident was a current employee with Old National Bank. We have also learned that he purchased the weapon used in this tragic incident yesterday, April the fourth. He purchased the weapon legally from one of the local dealerships here in Louisville," Gwinn-Villaroel said, the news agency Reuters reported.

"We have executed a search warrant on his residence, and we have recovered items and we cannot get into specific details on what we recovered at this time, because, again, the investigation is ongoing and we want to make sure that we're providing accurate information," Gwinn-Villaroel added.

The shooter was identified as Connor Sturgeon, who was employed with the bank at the time of the shooting. Sturgeon was fatally shot at the scene but it was unclear whether he was slain by police or took his own life.

The Louisville Police chief also told reporters on Tuesday the shooting was targeted, adding “The evil that was played out on yesterday, taking those lives and injuring so many others is just truly unfortunate.”

Bodycam video of police response released

The police released the bodycam video of officers responding to the bank shooting on Monday. The video showed tense moments between police officers and the shooter Connor Sturgeon, CNN reported on Tuesday. The video started with Officer Nickolas Wilt who drove up to the scene with his training officer Cory Galloway.

The police said that Wilt was shot in the head as he ran towards the gunshots police were facing as they arrived. Wilt is in critical condition. The officer's camera showed him following Galloway up the outside steps to the bank. The video cuts off before he is shot.

On the other hand, camera footage from Galloway, who was also shot, showed him taking fire, then retreating to a safe position behind a planter as officers talked about how they could not see the shooter and that he is shooting through windows in the front of the bank.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE