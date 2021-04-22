Los Angeles man wearing bear suit hits highway to San Francisco

If you've been driving in California's central valley this week and spotted a bear walking on its hind legs, you're not imagining it. But don't worry, it's also not a real bear; it's just a man wearing a bear suit.

Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 400-mile (644-km) trip, but he has been pleased with the attention the move has received.

"It was an impulsive decision for sure. I didn't plan it out. I had the basics down. I was like ok, cool, I'm going to walk," Larios said during a stop in Gilroy on Wednesday (April 21).

The impulse decision by Larios has morphed into something bigger. His journey has drawn fans from all over, including some who wanted to donate.

Larios has taken the fans up on their offers and started a GoFundMe account. Upon reaching San Francisco, Larios said he plans to hold an online vote to determine where to donate the money. As of Wednesday, he had raised $7,100.

"I just want to help people out," he said.

With news of his journey spreading, some folks have taken to searching him out and stopping for photos.

Crystal Gomez, 37, loaded up the family from nearby Gilroy and brought them to see "Bearsun."

"I just think it's awesome that he's doing that. It's cool that the kids got to see this because you know that's a far walk from LA to San Francisco, so yeah. I just think it's amazing," Gomez said.

Larios has been making stops along the way to sleep and eat but not much else. He started the journey on April 12. The trip has already taken longer than anticipated but he's not in a huge rush.

Instead, he's walking, enjoying the views, which he posts on Instagram, and taking inspiration from the journey and all the folks he's met along the way.

"Everything's been pretty wild, to be honest," Larios said. "It inspires me to do new things. It brings new ideas. It fuels my creativity. It helps out a lot and it feels good too."

(With inputs from agencies)