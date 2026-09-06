/'Little yippy dog' says Bessent about Canada over trade deal with US, slams Mark Carney

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticised Canada for the way it is handling trade talks with the US. In an interview with a TV channel, Bessent said that the trade war with Canada would have a "negligible" effect on US prices. In fact he went on to compare Canada’s attitude to a little dog barking at a much bigger one.

On being asked by Fox News what he thinks will happen with the ongoing trade standoff, Bessent compared the northern neighbor to a "little yippy dog."

"I had a German shepherd and there was a Dachshund that used to antagonize her at the playground and it kind of reminds me of that," Bessent said.

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"This little yippy dog used to bark away and for a long time a 110-pound German shepherd was ignoring the Dachshund and then one day she had enough," he further said.

Bessent then went on to criticise Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for "refusing a great trade deal".

"They were given the opportunity for a great trade deal and they didn't want it," he said in the interview.

Bessent also seemed less bothered by the impact the trade war could have on US prices and said he is happy to debate with anybody on the topic.

"I would like someone to show me the statistical significance of the Canadian tariffs on U.S. prices. I'm happy to debate them," the secretary said.