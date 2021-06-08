Lifting curbs too soon can be disastrous for those who aren't vaccinated: WHO

Lifting restrictions too quickly might be disastrous for individuals who aren't vaccinated, WHO Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated, citing increased global transmission of COVID-19 variations of concern, including the Delta variant that was originally found in India.

"However, many countries do not have that option due to a lack of COVID-19 vaccines," he noted.

"We see two-track pandemic; many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, while those with highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions, but they must be eased cautiously, with viral circulation and response capacities," he added.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 173.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.73 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 173,538,801 and 3,734,654, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,377,632 and 597,946, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 28,909,975 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)