Lifesaving drug enters final phase of testing which could save over a million lives. All you need to know

A new lifesaver antibiotic has entered the final phase of human testing; this drug could potentially save millions. Swiss drugmaker Roche said it would take this testing forward to check if it can fight against serious hospital infections like pneumonia and sepsis.

The antibiotic zosurabalpin, jointly developed with Harvard University, will be tested against drug-resistant acinetobacter baumannii bacteria.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looks at the acinetobacter baumannii as an “urgent threat”. And it has been over 50 years since any antibiotic was created which reacts to it. Researchers are hopeful that this experimental drug is likely to be approved by the end of the decade.

Roche's phase 3 trial will be a study with approximately 400 patients from around the world.

Speaking to news outlet, The Independent, Michael Lobritz, global head of infectious diseases at Roche, said, "Our goal is to contribute new innovations to overcome antimicrobial resistance, one of the biggest infectious disease challenges to public health.”

Larry Tsai, senior vice president and global head of immunology at a unit of Roche, said the drug-resistant bacteria “are present in every country of the world”.

Speaking to the news outlet, he added that “the innovative biology involved in this research could potentially reveal new insights into the structure of bacterial membranes, possibly leading to the discovery of new antibiotics in the future”.

11 million die each year due to sepsis, which means it kills one person every 2.8 seconds. And community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) kills at least three to four million people each year, particularly elderly patients with high morbidity.