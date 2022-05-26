LGBTIQA+: 1 in 12 young adults in UK identifies as lesbian, gay or bisexual

The number of young adults in the UK who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) has nearly doubled in four years and currently stands at nearly one in twelve.In 2020, 8.0 percent of 16 to 24-year-olds identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, up from 6.6 percent in 2019 and 4.1 percent in 2016, new figures show.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the increase represents "a rising tendency for this age group since 2014."

In 2020, one in every 20 (aged 16-24) persons identified as bisexual, with 2.7 percent identifying as LGB, 1.3 percent as other, and 87.3 percent heterosexual or straight.



Another 3.4 percent claimed they had no idea or declined to respond.

The ONS based its estimations on data from the Annual Population Survey, which collects information on sexual identification from the UK's household population aged 16 and up.

In 2020, 3.1 percent of all adults identified as LGB, up from 2.7 percent in 2019 and nearly double the 1.6 percent in 2014, when the estimates began.

Adults who identify as heterosexual or straight, on the other hand, have seen "a diminishing tendency" since 2014, when it was 95.3 percent, and now stand at 93.6 percent.

In 2020, London had the largest geographic proportion of adults who identified as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (2.9%) or bisexual (1.7%), while eastern England had the lowest (1.3 percent and 1.0 percent respectively).

