Lebanon PM Diab to call for early polls after deadly Beirut blast

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Saturday said he would propose early elections to break the impasse that is plunging the country deeper into political and economic crisis every day.

"We can't exit the country's structural crisis without holding early parliamentary elections," Diab said in a televised address, adding that he would propose early polls to cabinet on Monday.

Diab on Saturday called on all political parties to put their disagreements aside and work together.

He said he is ready to stay in the post for two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementing structural reforms.

The PM's remarks come after an explosion fueled by thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate killed more than 154 and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Meanwhile, a protest broke out in the capital over the government's handling of this week's devastating explosion in the city.

About 5,000 people gathered in Martyrs' Square in the city centre, some throwing stones. Police fired tear gas when some protesters tried to break through the barrier blocking a street leading to parliament, a Reuters journalist said.

(With inputs from agencies)