Canada has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the United States over President Donald Trump's dramatic tariff increases, the WTO confirmed on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, Canadian ambassador to the WTO Nadia Theodore wrote on LinkedIn that "the US decision leaves us with no choice".

She said she had, "on behalf of the government of Canada, requested WTO consultations with the government of the United States in regard to its unjustified tariffs on Canada".

A WTO official confirmed to AFP that "Canada initiated dispute proceedings yesterday against the US at the WTO on the additional tariffs", following a similar complaint filed by Beijing over fresh US levies on Chinese goods.

Shortly after Trump returned to office on January 20 he announced – and then paused – blanket 25 percent tariffs on imports from major trading partners Canada and Mexico, accusing them of failing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

He pushed ahead with them Tuesday, citing a lack of progress on both fronts. And after Canada retaliated, Trump quickly threatened to hit Canada again.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, however, said later that he thought Trump would "work something out" with Mexico and Canada.

Trump also inked an order Monday to increase a previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China to 20 percent – piling atop existing levies on various Chinese goods.

Shortly after the tariffs on Canadian goods took effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attacked Washington's "dumb" trade war, and accused Trump of trying to cause the collapse of Canada's economy to make it easier for the United States to annex his country.

In her message, Theodore said she had filed her country's complaint while wearing "my suit from Anishinaabe and Canadian fashion designer Lesley Hampton".

And she signed off with "Elbows up" – the rallying cry of Canada's national sport hockey.

