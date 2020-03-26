'Leading from garage': How Instagram CEO is managing social media giant in times of isolation

In the times of coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing unusual things happening, from digital marriages to people exercising in groups with the help of video chat. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is also following this trend or rather setting a new trend as he is working from his garage for carrying out his work-related activities.

"I don't normally work from my garage," Mosseri responded when he was asked what it's like to run a social media giant from his home in San Francisco.

Interestingly, a lot of Instagram users post stuff on the platform to share their travel experiences, with images and videos of happening locations, exotic food outlets and fun activities. However, now the CEO himself is urging people to stay at home.

Last week, Instagram also launched "Stay at Home" tab in the stories section for people to share their experiences of isolation, a measure adopted worldwide to control the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Mosseri said that the feature was an instant hit with the users as in hours after launching it got a massive response which nearly crashed the site.

"Having our workforce, particularly our moderators, work from home, is creating all sort of challenges that we need to work through," Mosseri told CNN Business over Skype on Tuesday.

"Just generally, the amount of output we should be able to expect on a per person basis is just going to go down," the CEO said.

"There is no way around that, which is why it is so important we get creative and make sure that we continue to make sure we keep people stay safe on the platform."

He said that Instagram still needs to stay ahead on a challenge, including that of content, child exploitation, and terrorism.

In the United States, Facebook and Instagram were amongst the earliest organisations that asked their employees to work from home before it became mandatory in most of the states of the country.

"We need to take care of our people if we are going to be able to help address the crisis and live up to our responsibility," Mosseri said.