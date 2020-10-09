'Last chance' for Armenia, says Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev amid peace talks

As talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia began in Moscow, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said that it was Armenia's "last chance" to secure peace amid fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are giving Armenia a chance to settle the conflict peacefully. This is their last chance," Aliyev said in a televised address.

"The only path towards resolving the issue is the liberation of our territories," President Ilham Aliyev said,adding,"we are winning" on the battlefield, we will get our lands back and restore our territorial integrity."

Meanwhile, Turkey said that peace efforts were bound to fail if the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the enclave wasn't carried out.

"If they're calling only for a ceasefire, if they're working only towards a ceasefire, it will be nothing more than a repeat of what went on for the last 30 years or so," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, adding,"it is almost certain to fail if it doesn't also involve a detailed plan to end the occupation."

Russia, France and the United States which are part of the Minsk group have been trying to broker peace between the two warring nations in Moscow.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar had said earlier, "until the occupation is over, until the terrorists and mercenaries are taken out of there, nobody should expect our Azeri brothers to stop," while siding with Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Amid the fighting, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet called for an "urgent ceasefire due to the impact on civilians" as it reminded "all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."