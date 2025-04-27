In a tragic incident, several people have bee killed after a car rammed into a crowd enjoying the Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival, a street festival, in Canada's Vancouver, reported the local media. The incident took place at 8 pm (local time) on Saturday. According to the police the suspect is in cutody and interrogation is on.

The crowd was celebrating the Philippines’ first national hero at the annual event when the ttack took place. The number of casualties is not known so far as emergency services respond to the situation.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a post on X.

(This is a developing story)