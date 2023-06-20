Kyiv says EU countries to train 30,000 Ukraine troops in 2023

Kyiv said on Tuesday (June 20) that European Union member states are planning to train as many as 30,000 members of Ukraine's armed forces this year. The members of the armed forces also include territorial defence units.

The defence ministry in Kyiv said, "In 2023, the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian armed forces personnel, including soldiers of the territorial defence forces."

The statement comes after EU officials made a pledge earlier this year in February that it would train 30,000 Ukrainian troops, building on an initial target of 15,000 personnel.

EU offers Ukraine over 50 billion dollars through 2027

The European Union said on Tuesday that the bloc will provide Ukraine with $54.58 billion in aid for 2024-27. EU's president said ahead of a gathering in London to secure short-term financing and money to rebuild the nation from Russia's war.