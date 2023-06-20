Kyiv says EU countries to train 30,000 Ukraine troops in 2023
Kyiv said on Tuesday (June 20) that European Union member states are planning to train as many as 30,000 members of Ukraine's armed forces this year. The members of the armed forces also include territorial defence units.
The defence ministry in Kyiv said, "In 2023, the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian armed forces personnel, including soldiers of the territorial defence forces."
The statement comes after EU officials made a pledge earlier this year in February that it would train 30,000 Ukrainian troops, building on an initial target of 15,000 personnel.
EU offers Ukraine over 50 billion dollars through 2027
The European Union said on Tuesday that the bloc will provide Ukraine with $54.58 billion in aid for 2024-27. EU's president said ahead of a gathering in London to secure short-term financing and money to rebuild the nation from Russia's war.
For the first part of a "Green Marshall Plan" for reconstruction, Ukraine asked up to $40 billion from the London conference starting on Wednesday.
According to the World Bank estimates, the war-ravaged nation needs more than $400 billion over a decade, which is three times Ukraine's GDP.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the aim was to "provide predictable finance to Ukraine on its EU path, together with global partners and the private sector."
(With inputs from agencies)
