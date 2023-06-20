Ukraine war: Russian air strikes hit Kyiv, other regions far from front lines

Ukrainian officials said that Russia on Tuesday struck at military and infrastructure targets in the capital city of Kyiv and across other parts of the country. The strikes targeted the western areas far from the front lines, the officials further claimed.

To confirm the Ukrainian claims partly, Russia's defence ministry said that the forces had hit and destroyed eight ammunition warehouses across the neighbouring nation in the last 24 hours. It also said that forces repelled Ukrainian attacks in three different directions.

The war-torn nation said that at night, Russia launched 35 "Shahed" attack drones, and 32 of them were shot down by Ukraine, further mentioning that anti-aircraft defence operated in most regions.

According to the officials, the Kyiv region was impacted the most as non-residential structures and several private houses were damaged. However, there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

Ukraine claimed that there were three hits on a critically important object in Lviv and around seven S-300 missiles were launched at night in Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs.

Rescue worker killed in Kherson Ukraine said on Tuesday (June 20) that one rescue worker was killed and several others were injured by Russian forces in the southern city of Kherson, a region which is flooded after the breach of the Kakhovka dam.

The hydroelectric dam was ripped open earlier this month after a reported blast and in the aftermath, Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for the attack. The destruction of the dam caused devastating floods in southern Ukraine.

The Kakhovka dam sits on the Dnipro River which feeds a reservoir providing cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko said on social media, "One employee of the State Emergency Service dead, another eight were injured in Kherson." Klymenko also added that the team was involved in clean-up efforts in the wake of the flood.

Also read: Chinese military comes out with new rules to control social lives of top generals Nuclear weapons threat is 'real' United States President Joe Biden issued a warning over the constant threat of the use of nuclear weapons during the war. During the course of the war, which started last year in February, Biden's counterpart Vladimir Putin and several other prominent personalities in Russia tried to threaten the West over the usage of tactical nuclear weapons.

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Biden told a group of donors in California on Monday, that "when I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado River drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy".

"They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It's real," Biden added.

(With inputs from agencies)

