/Kuwait resumes air traffic following brief airspace closure amid Iranian strikes

Kuwait has reopened its airspace to commercial traffic following a brief closure triggered by Iranian attacks on Thursday (June 11). This temporary suspension comes amid the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has increasingly spread across West Asia. Regional stability has been heavily impacted globally since a joint military exercise targeting Iran took shape on February 28.

"Air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace has returned to normal," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement, as quoted by news agency AFP. Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait said it would temporarily close its airspace from 4:50 am (0150 GMT). And also went ahead to divert flights to alternative airports.

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"This measure comes in light of the Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait and the potential risks this poses to civil aviation in the region," the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

“Airspace will be reopened and air traffic will resume as soon as the situation has ended and the causes of the danger have been eliminated, based on the assessment of the relevant authorities,” it added.

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On June 3, Kuwait had announced the closure of its international airport after an Iranian drone strike. The incident has injured several individuals, forcing the suspension of air traffic. An Indian national was killed in the same incident. The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the attack in Kuwait, which has injured several people. The statement read: “Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks.”