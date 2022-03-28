Known for 9/11 prediction, blind psychic Baba Vanga said Vladimir Putin would become 'Lord of the World'  

A blind psychic, Baba Vanga, predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would become 'Lord of the World'.

If you are wondering, why is it crucial? The right answer is that Vanga, in the past, had made many correct predictions.

She foresaw Russian war in Ukraine, 9/11, etc. Vanga also 'saw' natural disasters and warned the world about the conflicts before their occurrence.

Also Read: Anything possible? Security guards turn art museum curators in US

Vanga died at the age of 85 and was known as 'Nostradamus of the Balkans'. In the latest development, it seems to have been suggested that she predicted Vladimir Putin and Russia will one day dominate the world.

“All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched - Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia. Too much, it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia. All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world,” Vanga in a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov, said in 1979, BirminghamLive reported.

Vanga had predicted glorious future for Russia once more, the Daily Post reported.

Watch: Ukrainian ballerinas find a new shelter at Berlin’s top ballet company

Russia will be the world’s only superpower, as per the clairvoyant.

Baba Vanga, who was born as Vangelia Gushterova, was blinded after getting caught up in a freak tornado in her childhood.

It was believed that she had the ability to foresee the future. She reportedly made hundreds of predictions in 50-year-long career.

(With inputs from agencies)