Know who is Evan Corcoran, Donald Trump's lawyer-turned witness in classified documents case

The lawyer hired by Donald Trump, Evan Corcoran, to defend the former United States president in the federal investigation being carried out into his handling of sensitive documents, has become the central figure in the criminal case of the US Justice Department against the former president. Corcoran's shift from lawyer to one of the potential witnesses in the documents case is a sharp turn. The son of a former Republican congressman has been described by former colleagues as soft-spoken and diligent and is also famous for his steady presence in the courtroom and his love for fly fishing.

In the indictment unsealed on Friday, 58-year-old Corcoran was not charged. It has presented him as a key confidant of Trump who was deceived by the latter after he allegedly tried to prevent efforts of the Justice Department to recover classified documents which were kept at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he left the White House in January 2021.



The 37-count indictment stated that Trump suggested to Corcoran to falsely tell the Justice Department that he was not in possession of any sensitive documents which he can turn over after a May 2022 subpoena.



"Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?" Trump quizzed, according to an account by "Trump Attorney 1" which has been mentioned in detail in the indictment.

Corcoran listed as "Trump Attorney 1"

Corcoran has not been identified by his name in the indictment, however, news reports citing sources said that he is the lawyer listed as "Trump Attorney 1" in the document.



The former federal prosecutor was forced to testify and submit detailed notes to a grand jury which weighed the evidence.



Generally, communications that take place between clients and lawyers remain protected under the legal doctrine of attorney-client privilege.