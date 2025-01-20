Donald Trump, on Sunday (Jan 19), promised the boisterous gathering at his lively campaign-style inauguration eve rally in Washington that he would act with "historic speed" from day one and would hit the ground running in his White House comeback.

Here are the key quotes

-"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity," Trump told a packed sports arena.

-"I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country."

- "The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” Trump said as he is expected to sign a flurry of executive actions on Monday, making good on his campaign promises.

- “Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so many (executive actions) in one day; let’s do it over a period of weeks.’ I said, ‘Like hell we’re going to do it over weeks, we’re going to sign them at the beginning,’” Trump said. “We’ll have plenty to sign in the future, don’t worry about it. It’s not going to stop.”

- “Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office,” Trump said.

- "We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," said Trump, who has pledged to launch raids targeting undocumented migrants within days of taking office.

- “As of today, TikTok is back,” Trump said taking credit for the short-form video platform restoring its services in the US. “We won on TikTok, and Republicans have never won the young vote, the youth vote,” Trump said, adding, “So I like TikTok.”

- “Together we will rebuild Los Angeles better, more beautiful than ever before. We’re going to get it going,” Trump said. “We have the best builders in the world. It’s the only people that could do it. Nobody else knows what the hell they’re doing. And in 2028, the Los Angeles Olympics will be one of the great sporting events and patriotic celebrations in history.”

- "I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he said, adding, "We're going to stop the invasion of our borders."

- “Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East in less than three months. Without being president, we’ve achieved more … than they’ve achieved in four years with being president,” Trump said as he claimed credit for the Gaza ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies)