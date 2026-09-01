/'Keep my wife's name hell out of your mouth': JD Vance slams Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed

A war-of-words broke out between Vice President JD Vance and Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed on social media on Monday (Aug 31), with Vance calling El-Sayed "very, very, evil." He also said that the state’s Democratic Senate nominee is symptomatic of a growing trend in America of fighting "for one group at the expense of others." El-Sayed slammed Vance over his remarks and stated that the Trump administration and Republicans are the ones perpetrating evil.

The heated exchange between the two which is a part of the fierce Senate race, took an ugly turn with the involvement of Usha Vance, the second lady. Earlier this month, El Sayed responded to a clip of Vance at a rally referencing his late grandfather, “Papaw,” by mentioning second lady Usha Vance, who is the child of Indian immigrants and was raised Hindu. “So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no…” El-Sayed wrote on X. Responding to the remark on X, Vance has now said: “Keep my wife’s name the hell out of your mouth.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vance was addressing a rally in Sterling Heights hosted by MAGA Inc., a super PAC aligned with President Donald Trump and cast the choice between El-Sayed and GOP nominee Mike Rogers. “There’s something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil and on the rise in the United States of America today, and it’s people who see themselves not as citizens of a common nation, fighting for every single person … but see themselves as fighting for one group at the expense of others,“ he said. "What I see is a man who has sympathy and compassion for people who share his religion, but have nothing for people who don’t. A person who will apologize for a murderer so long as he looks the right way, but will not understand the plight of an innocent child if that person has the wrong faith,” Vance said, calling on voters to “reject it in November” and back Rogers.