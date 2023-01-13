Kazakhstan revokes law to diminish Nazarbayev's influence

Kazakhstan on Friday (January 13) revoked law thereby further diminishing veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family's influence. Nazarbayev ruled the country with an iron fist from 1991 to 2019. The former president retained political influence even after stepping down from the post. He and his family were granted immunity and he was also granted the honorary title of "Elbasy" meaning "head of the nation".

A joint session of both chambers of Kazakhstan's parliament on Friday voted in favour of revoking this law, the Kazinform news agency reported.

"During a period of deep political transformations, when Kazakhstan is moving towards democracy and pluralism, it is important not to allow any mechanisms leading the appropriation of power by separate groups," lawmaker Erlan Sairov said in parliament as quoted by Kazinform.

The move to revoke the law has come just months after Kazakhstan changed name of its capital from Nur-Sultan to Astana. The capital had the former namer in honour of Nazarbayev.

After his decision to step down, Nazarbayev enjoyed a huge influence over politics and his clan retained control over swathes of country's economy.

Last year, the country descended into chaos during January protests -- which grew out of peaceful demonstrations over a spike in fuel prices -- that left more than 230 dead.

Nazarbayev's hand-picked successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev violently suppressed the unrest and distanced himself from his former mentor, calling for a shift from "super-presidential" rule.

In recent months, several relatives of Kazakhstan's 82-year-old founding leader have been removed from positions of power.

(With inputs from agencies)

