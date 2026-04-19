'To distract from Epstein files': Kamala Harris says Trump was pulled into Iran war by Netanyahu, calls him 'mob boss'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday (Apr 18) made a big claim by saying that US President Donald Trump was"pulled into the war" with Iran because of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She hit out at Trump for spoiling American relationship with allies and called him an “insecure man.” She criticized the US president for endangering American service members and fueling what she described as an “internal war” that is hurting the public, as rising gasoline prices continue to strain households. She also spoke about the economy as the top issue affecting women and the need to prioritize “soft power” at a

Speaking at at Detroit’s Huntington Place at a women’s luncheon during Michigan Democratic Party endorsement convention, Harris said, "Trump entered a war — and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let's be clear about that — that the American people didn't want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas," Harris said. Since the start of the war, Iran has also claimed that America started the war due to Israel, but Trump denied the claims.

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"We are dealing with the most corrupt, callous and incompetent presidential administration in the history of the United States,” Harris said, adding that Donald Trump is the most "insecure man.” Harris called the Iran War a “feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files,” referencing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The man doesn’t understand what real strength looks like, and he overcompensates full time, trying to pretend that basically, he’s some kind of mob boss,” Harris said. “Speaking truth, being trustworthy, being consistent. He has failed on all accounts,” she said, adding that “nature abhors a vacuum,” and countries like China will fill the void the U.S. has left behind.

Kamala Harris hints at running for Presidency

Former US vice president Kamala Harris on Friday delivered her clearest signal yet that she may mount another bid for the White House, telling a Democratic audience she is thinking about running in 2028.

Speaking at a convention hosted by civil rights leader Al Sharpton's National Action Network, the 61-year-old stopped short of a formal declaration but left little doubt she is weighing a third campaign.