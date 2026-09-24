A federal judge in the United States has reinstated CNN, MS NOW and Politico’s access to the White House, days after US President Donald Trump banned them from the premises.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly has ordered the Trump administration to restore the media publications' access.

Just days earlier, on Friday (Sep 18), Trump barred them from the presidential mansion as punishment for distributing what he calls "fake news." The POTUS had said on social media that the three outlets “shouldn’t be ⁠able to constantly write or ​report ​FICTION and LIES,” ​and Justice Department lawyers ​had ‌sought to ​justify ​the ban on national security grounds. The DoJ, in a justification for the ban, said that "Access to the White House is a privilege -- not a right".

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No notice given to journalists

“The ‘general rule’ is that individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the Government deprives them of a constitutionally protected interest,” Kelly wrote in his order.

Notably, according to reports, the Trump administration waited until Wednesday to inform the reporters about the chance to appeal his decision, several days after the passes were taken away.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Judge had noted that past cases clearly laid out the need for a distinct process involving advance notice of an infraction and the opportunity to plead one’s case.

“Before a journalist’s White House hard pass was suspended or revoked, that the journalist was entitled to pre-deprivation notice and an opportunity to be heard” said Kelly.

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What led to the judge's order?

After Trump's announcement of the ban, the three news outlets sued, requesting that the ban be paused or blocked entirely. An attorney representing the outlets argued in court filings and at a Wednesday hearing that the ban went against previous court rulings, violated due process, and was enacted simply because of Trump’s dislike of the journalists.