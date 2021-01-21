Joe Biden to have the most diverse administration in US history

Long before he won US Election 2020, Joe Biden had promised that if he gets elected, he will build a team that 'looks like America'; diverse, inclusive and young. Team Biden will indeed be diverse. The choices of people in this team represent diversity of ideology, background, race and religion.

61 per cent of the White House appointees are women. 54 per cent are people or colour. 11 per cent are of LGBTQ community. 20 per cent of the appointee are first-generation Americans. And 40% per cent of them have children at home.

What about the cabinet picks? It's a motley crew again. Moreover, many of the nominees will be pioneers in their roles. People who have broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings with their appointments.

In Biden administration, there will be many firsts.

First woman to lead national intelligence.

First black defence secretary.

First Latino health secretary.

First Native American cabinet secretary.

First Latino head of homeland security.

Youngest secretary of state in decades.

And the first openly-gay man confirmed to a cabinet role in American history!

Joe Biden plans to use America's diversity as an essential strength in his cabinet. At Department of Justice, judge Merrick Garland has been nominated to serve as America's next attorney-general. He is a 68-year-old centrist. This is Garland's third nomination to the US Supreme Court.

At Department of Commerce, Gina Raimondo Has been nominated as commerce secretary. If confirmed she will be the fourth woman to hold this position. At Department of Education Miguel Cardona has been nominated as the head. He is currently the commissioner of education in Connecticut. If confirmed, Cardona will be the second Puerto Rican and the 3rd Latino secretary of education.

At Department of Interior, US Representative from New Mexico. Deb Haaland has been nominated for the position of interior secretary. If confirmed, 60-year-old Haaland will be the first Native American to become a cabinet secretary. He is a rising star in the Democratic Party and a familiar name among millennials.

Pete Buttigieg has been nominated as transportation secretary. If confirmed, the 39-year-old will be the first LGBTQ person to hold a cabinet post in America

Next, in Department of Energy, former Michigan Mayor Jennifer Granholm has been appointed as secretary of energy. She is a strong advocate for zero-emission vehicles. 61-year-old Granholm will only be the second woman to serve as secretary of energy.

Janet Yellen has been appointed as Treasury Secretary. She will be the first woman ever to hold this post. Yellen was also the first woman to chair US Federal Reserve in Obama era.

Another important and unprecedented nomination is of Llyod Austin who is a retired four-star army general. He has been nominated to head the department of defence. If confirmed, Llyod Austin will be the first black defence secretary, the first black chief of Pentagon in American history.

Xavier Becerra has been nominated to steer the Department of Health & Human Services. If confirmed, The 62-year-old will be the first Latino to head the department

At the Office of Management & Budget Neera Tanden has been nominated to serve as the director. If her name is confirmed, she will be the first woman of colour and the first South Asian-American to lead this office.

Alejandro Myorkas has been nominated to head the Department of Homeland Security.

If confirmed, he will be the first Latino-American and the first immigrant to lead this agency. This is the agency that is in-charge of implementing America's immigration policies and border laws.

Looking after national intelligence will be Avril Haines. She has been nominated as director of intelligence. Once her name is confirmed, she will be the first woman to lead America's intel community.

And working in tandem with her will be Jake Sullivan. He has been appointed as the National Security Adviser. At age 43, Sullivan will be the youngest person to hold the position since the Eisenhower administration.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield has been nominated as US Ambassador to United Nations. If confirmed, she would be only the second black woman to hold the post.

And lastly the Department of State.

Replacing the dynamic Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State will be Antony Blinken. As the country's top diplomat, Blinken will play a pivotal role in rebuilding America's alliances like re-entering agreements with Iran, and to halt his country's exit from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Confirmation of these names is a given since Democrats have won control of US Senate too. So once these appointments are made, the Biden-Harris administration will be the most diverse in American history.