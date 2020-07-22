Joe Biden is considering four Black women for vice-president

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is considering four Black women to be the vice-president if he wins the presidential election to be held in November later this year.

Biden has been receiving extensive vetting briefings about each potential candidate.

Biden is considering a broad tier of candidates to be his running mate, after pledging earlier this year to pick a woman for the job. CNN previously reported that Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass of California are among the Black women being considered.

"I am not committed to naming any (of the potential candidates), but the people I've named, and among them there are four Black women," Biden told MSNBC's Joy Reid on "The ReidOut."

He said he is getting a "two-hour vetting report" on each of his potential picks, and that he and his team have gone through "about four candidates" so far.

Biden has said he will name his vice presidential pick in early August, before the Democratic National Convention, which is set to take place August 17-20.

Countless factors will go into Biden's pick, but he has said he is looking for someone who is ready to be president at a "moment's notice".