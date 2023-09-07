Joe Biden flouts COVID-19 guidelines, laughs off wearing masks despite exposure to virus

US President Joe Biden flouted the COVID-19 guidelines on Wednesday (September 6) by not wearing a mask, despite having exposure to the virus as his wife Jill Biden tested positive for it, earlier in the week.

"I've been tested again today, I’m clear across the board. But they keep telling me, because this has to be 10 days or something, I got to keep wearing it," Biden said in his opening remarks on a dockworkers deal to a small audience.

"But don’t tell them I didn’t have it on when I walked in, alright?" he added with a grin.

Hours earlier, his aides had said the US president would obey US masking guidelines following his wife's positive diagnosis, including wearing one around others.

However, it wasn't the first instance in the week that Biden had broken his government's guidelines. The Democrat leader was criticised on Tuesday after he removed his mask while draping the Medal of Honor around the neck of an octogenarian Vietnam War veteran at the White House.

The 80-year-old president was later blasted as disrespectful after he hastily exited the East Room before the ceremony had even concluded.

Biden's departure was to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Explaining the abrupt departure of the president, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered a rather lousy excuse, saying it was to "minimise" COVID-19 exposure.

“He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimise his close contact with attendees who are who are about to participate in a reception,” Jean-Pierre said.

"And as you all reported that, noticed that he left when there was a pause in the program because, again, he wanted to minimize certainly his impact on folks who were there.”

G20 still on for Biden

Despite the controversy, Biden will be travelling to the Indian capital city of New Delhi for the G20 Summit after testing negative for Covid, the White House confirmed.

"On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 leader's summit. On Friday, President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 summit,” US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference.

(With inputs from agencies)