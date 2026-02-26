/Jimmy Lai wins fraud appeal days after 20 year jail sentence

China critic, Hong Kong pro democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, on Thursday (Feb 26) won an appeal in a fraud case days after a court jailed him for 20 years on national security charges.

Lai's surprise win

Lai has won the appeal in a fraud case that stemmed from a contractual dispute and is not related to the charges he faces under the national security law. "(We) allow the appeals, quash the convictions and set aside the sentences," said High Court Chief Judge Jeremy Poon, announcing his ruling. The judge also revealed that Lai, who is currently in jail, has been granted permission to not attend court in person.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The surprise win comes on the heels of a two-decade-long prison sentence on collusion charges under a stringent Beijing-imposed national security law. The prosecutors in the fraud case alleged that a consultancy firm operated by Lai for his personal use had taken up office space, which was originally rented by Apple Daily for the purposes of printing and publication. This was found to be in breach of the terms of the lease signed by Lai's Apple Daily with a government agency and thus amounted to fraud, alleged the prosecutors.

However, on Thursday, the judge ruled that "prosecution has failed to prove that the applicants had made the false representation as alleged".

Also read | Hong Kong sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison

Along with Lai, Wong Wai-Keung, a former executive at Apple Daily, was also charged in the fraud case. He was jailed for 21 months in 2022. Now, his conviction and sentence have also been quashed.