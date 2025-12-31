/JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg dies of cancer but Trump can't stop criticising Kennedy family

Tatiana Schlossberg, an American environmental journalist and granddaughter of the late US President John F Kennedy, has died after battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia, at age 35. Her family announced her death in a statement posted on the John F Kennedy Library Foundation’s Instagram account on Tuesday (Dec 30). Doctors detected the condition after finding an unusually high white blood cell count following the birth of her second child in May 2024. The illness is mostly seen in older patients and among first responders to the 9/11 attacks in New York. Schlossberg wrote about her diagnosis with acute myeloid leukemia in a November essay for The New Yorker. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump attacked Kennedy family, hours after Schlossberg's death.

Notably, in her essay about her diagnosis, Schlossberg was deeply critical of her relative Robert F. Kennedy Jr, now the US health secretary. She noted he has curtailed access to vaccines and slashed government medical research spending. “I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government,” she wrote.

Trump attacks Kennedy family

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share posts mocking the Kennedyfamily hours after Tatiana Schlossberg's death. Trump did not directly mention Tatiana's death but shared screenshots of MAGA supporters mocking the famous political family. His comments came days after White House press secretary Karoline Leavittannounced on Dec 18, that the board of the historic venue had "voted unanimously" to rename the building to the "Trump-Kennedy Center." The crews were seen adding "The Donald Trump" above the previously-existing lettering, which read, "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts." The Kennedys have yet not responded to Trump's latest attacks. Though Trump did not make any statement himself, he shared screenshots of all the criticism The Kennedys received after the change of the name.