Jerusalem: More than 100 injured as Palestinians clash with Israeli police

Over 100 Palestinians were wounded as protesters clashed with Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem in overnight development. Clashes erupted on Thursday night. This is largest such incident since the start of Holy Muslim month of Ramadan/ Ramzan.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated at least 105 people, with some 20 of them hospitalised. Israeli police said 20 officers were wounded, three of whom were taken to hospital.

Violence took place near the Old City. Police had barred access to some areas where Palestinians usually gather in large numbers during Ramadan.

During Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, the promenade around the walls of the Old City is a popular place for Palestinians to get together after dark.

The protests erupted after videos posted online showed Palestinians being harrassed by Jewish youths who purportedly said "Death to Arabs"

Similar clashes earlier this week left four Palestinians injured, according to the Red Crescent.

Separately on Thursday night, the Israeli extreme-right group Lehava organised a march in west Jerusalem attended by hundreds to protest against anti-Jewish violence, the police said.

During the march, a policeman was injured in the face by stone-throwing Palestinians who had tried to hold a counter-protest, police said in a statement.

