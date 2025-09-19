/JeM front plans Peshawar rally to honor Masood Azhar’s family Killed in Operation Sindoor

A front of the United Nations Security Council-listed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), operating under the alias Al-Murabitun, is set to hold a rally in Peshawar on September 25 to honor Yusuf Azhar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, killed during India’s counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor. According to an Indian intelligence dossier, the event, organised in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), is expected to serve as a recruitment drive, with senior JeM leaders in attendance.

The rally follows the devastating Indian strikes on JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, where Masood Azhar lost several family members. Indian strikes, under operation Sindoor, came after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistani-trained terrorists. Pamphlets circulating for the event signal a major attempt by JeM to rally support and radicalise youth. The name Al-Murabitun is also of another terror group in West Africa that has links with al-Qa`ida.

The rally comes days after JeM hosted a major recruitment drive in Garhi Habibullah town of Mansehra district, KPK. The rally that took place just hours before the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on 14th September was led by Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, alias Abu Mohammad, a key figure in JeM’s operational restructuring. Wanted in India for being the mastermind in the 2018 Sunjuwan Army Camp attack in Jammu, he has been on NIA’s chargesheet, along with Masood Azhar and Abdul Rauf Asghar, for the terror attack.

He made a fiery speech at the gathering, guarded by both JeM cadres armed with M4 rifles and local police officers, according to the intel dossier. In the over 30-minute speech, he glorified Osama bin Laden, reminding the audience that following the Kandahar hijack of IC-814, when Masood Azhar was freed from Delhi’s Tihar Jail and he returned to Pakistan. In the videos that have emerged on social media, he spoke about India’s operation Sindoor and how family members of Masood Azhar’s family were “turned to mince” during the Indian strikes. He also said that “Chief of Army Staff (now elevated to Field Marshal Asim Munir) personally ordered GHQ to direct military commanders to attend the funerals of JeM terrorist” killed in Indian strikes.

Terror hubs moved to KPK

Indian intelligence assessments indicate that Pakistan’s terrorist groups, including JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), are shifting operations to KPK due to the vulnerability of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Indian strikes. The assessment from the Indian side is that movements are being conducted with “full awareness and direct facilitation of Pakistan's state structures” as “evidenced by overt JeM gatherings held under police protection”.