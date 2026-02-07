/Jeffrey Epstein is alive and playing Fortnite? Here's what social media users have come across

Fresh cache of Jeffrey Epstein files released by the US Justice Department last month has floated several conspiracy theories regarding the sexual offender. The latest being that Epstein played Fortnite after his death in August 2019. Online users dug in deep to come across an alternative email ID (littlesetjeff1) claimed to be used by Epstein, that was falsely linked to a Fortnite account.

Screenshots from Fortnite Tracker, a third-party site, revealed a player using the same username.

The email ID ‘littlestjeff1’ was the YouTube handle Epstein used, as revealed in the latest documents released by the Justice Department.

However, there is no credible evidence to prove that Epstein ever played Fortnite or maintained a gaming account. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges related to sex trafficking of minors and the next month, in August, he shot himself and succumbed to to his injuries in his cell.

Also Fortnite has denied the claims saying there is no evidence tying Epstein to the game, reported Times Now on it digital platform.

What fuelled conspiracies of Epstein being alive?

A conspiracy theory claiming that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive resurfaced after a document labelled EFTA00133623 was discovered in the US Justice Department's database. The document appeared as part of a fresh set of files related to the late, convicted child sex offender that were made public on January 30.

A conspiracy theory began to circulate on social media claiming that he had faked his death, despite no evidence to support the assertion. This comes after public interest in Epstein and his dealings intensified.