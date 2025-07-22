/Jeffrey Epstein files trigger early House shutdown: What Mike Johnson, Rep. Massie, and MAGA are fighting over - All you need to know

Speaker Mike Johnson has announced an early end to House business, sending lawmakers home ahead of the planned 24 July recess, amid the push to release Jeffrey Epstein’s case files. The summer break, set to last five weeks, now begins on 23 July instead, after several Democrats and some Republicans threatened to disrupt legislative proceedings over the Epstein matter. “We’re not going to play political games with this,” Johnson said at a press conference on 22 July.

What is the Epstein file dispute about?

The dispute centres on efforts to unseal remaining files related to Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. House Republicans, under pressure from their base, have been dealing with growing frustration from MAGA-aligned voters, who believe the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been slow to act. “The president has said clearly, and he has now ordered his DOJ to do what it is we’ve all needed DOJ to do for years now, and that is to get everything released,” Johnson said. “There’s no purpose for Congress to push an administration to do something that they’re already doing,” he added. However, he added, “We can both call for full transparency and also protect victims. And if you run roughshod or you do it too quickly, that’s not what happens.”

Johnson lashes out at fellow Republican Massie

While Speaker Johnson criticised Democrats for trying to score political points, most of his anger was directed at Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky. Massie is working with Democrat Ro Khanna and others to force a September vote that would compel the DOJ to release all remaining Epstein files. “Some people seem to enjoy trying to inflict political pain on their own teammates,” Johnson said. “I don’t understand Thomas Massie’s motivation. I really don’t,” he added.

He said that Massie “could have brought his discharge petition anytime over the last four years,” but had now “chosen the election of President Trump to team up with the Democrats.” “It’s hard to do sometimes around here,” Johnson said, referring to Ronald Reagan’s famous advice to Republicans, “Never speak evil of another Republican.”

Massie says ‘momentum will build’