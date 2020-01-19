Haute couture fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier announces retirement

Jean Paul Gaultier Photograph:( AFP )
One of fashion's most prolific designers, Jean Paul Gaultier recently announced his retirement from the runway.
In a career spanning 50-years, Gaultier garnered fame for dressing celebrities like Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Nicole Kidman.
Gaultier, 67, announced his retirement in a Twitter video on Friday.
Recently, the fashion mogul had announced a 50th-anniversary haute couture show, slated to take place at the Théatre du Châtelet on January 22 during Paris Fashion Week, CNN reported.
"Now I'm going to share something with you," Gaultier gushed after announcing the show.
This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept. pic.twitter.com/PJCC53K4tm— Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) January 17, 2020
"This will be my last haute couture show, my last Gaultier Paris show. Be there, you can't miss it", he added.
However, Gaultier has assured fans that Gaultier Paris will continue to thrive even after his retirement.
"Stay tuned, Gaultier Paris will go on, the haute couture continues," Gaultier said in the video.
Gaultier recently released a ready-to-wear collection with Supreme.
"I have a new concept, I'll tell you all about it later, all the little secrets. To be continued", the fashion icon said.
Haute Couture at the Paris Fashion Week will run from January 20-23, 2020.
The fashion icon is attributed with blurring the lines of gender in fashion. A master of shock value, Gaultier had recently introduced a fashion range inspired by cigarettes.
(With inputs from agencies)