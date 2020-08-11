Japanese ship that caused Mauritius oil spill was approved in annual checks

A Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius caused an oil spill into the ocean and has started off an environmental catastrophe.

It has now been revealed that the ship, that spilled almost 1,000 tonnes of oil, passed the latest annual inspection in March with no problems, Japan's ClassNK inspection body confirmed.

The ship, known as MV Wakashio, is owned by Nagashiki Shipping and operated by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. Mitsui has now set up a task force to look into this matter.

"We will do our utmost towards resolving the situation quickly," the company said in a statement. Mitsui will also be sending a personnel to the site of the spill to help the task force.

The company has also claimed that the impact on earnings from the spill would not be big enough to to warrant a financial disclosure.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said the ship has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but the island nation must still prepare for "a worst case scenario".

The oil spill caused an environment emergency in Mauritius.