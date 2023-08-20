Japanese PM Kishida visits Fukushima plant, to discuss timing for release of treated radioactive water

Ahead of the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid a visit to the facility on Sunday (August 20), Japan's local media outlets reported. The move comes amid opposition from local fishermen and certain neighboring countries regarding the disposal plan. Kishida's visit occurred just before a scheduled meeting with his cabinet members on Tuesday (August 22).

The agenda of the meeting revolves around determining the appropriate timing for commencing the water discharge. According to media reports citing sources, the process is expected to initiate sometime between late August and early September. During a visit to Washington, Kishida revealed that the government is in the conclusive stages of the decision-making process regarding the timing of the water release. He made these statements after attending a three-way summit with the United States and South Korea.

Origin of contaminated water and treatment

The Fukushima Daiichi plant, ravaged by an earthquake and subsequent tsunami in 2011, has been producing a substantial volume of contaminated water due to the need to cool melted reactor fuel.

To address this issue, the water has undergone treatment using an advanced liquid processing system.

This system eliminates the majority of radionuclides, excluding tritium. Traces of Tritium, a less harmful radioactive element compared to substances like cesium and strontium, remains present in the treated water.

Storage containers have been employed to hold the treated water, but their capacity is gradually nearing its limit.

Discharge Process and Dilution

Before release, the treated water, containing traces of tritium, will be diluted to a concentration that adheres to Japanese safety standards, one-40th of the concentration permitted. This diluted water will then be discharged through an underwater tunnel situated 1 kilometer from the power plant. The plan to release the treated water into the ocean is facing resistance from local fishermen and certain neighboring countries.

China, for instance, has initiated comprehensive radiation testing of imported Japanese seafood as a response.

In addition to his visit, Kishida intends to meet with the leader of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, potentially scheduled for Monday. The decision to proceed with the water discharge aligns with the endorsement of global safety standards as articulated in the final report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, issued last month.