/Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi arrives in India for annual summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to arrive in India on Wednesday for high-level discussions aimed at further strengthening the two countries' "Special Strategic and Global Partnership". The visit comes as bilateral ties continue to deepen across defence, economic security, technology and connectivity, with both nations approaching the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027. It follows frequent high-level engagements, including PM Narendra Modi's meetings with Takaichi at the G7 Summit in France in June 2026 and the G20 in Johannesburg in November 2025.

Officials say the talks will focus on advancing cooperation in critical areas such as energy, critical minerals, clean energy and artificial intelligence. Economic security has become a key pillar, with the second Economic Security Dialogue held in New Delhi in May 2026 identifying priority sectors for collaboration. A new target of JPY 10 trillion (about $65 billion) in Japanese private investment into India was set during PM Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025.

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Japan is India's fifth-largest investor, with cumulative FDI reaching $48.17 billion by March 2026. Around 1,500 Japanese companies operate in India, and surveys show strong interest in expansion. Bilateral trade crossed $27 billion in FY 2025-26. Landmark projects include the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, multiple metro systems and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Defence and security ties have also gained momentum. The two sides signed a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation in 2025 and continued joint military exercises including Malabar and Dharma Guardian. Japan has transferred defence technology, such as the UNICORN Mast system.

A growing area of focus is India's Northeast. Tokyo sees the region as a bridge for its Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy and India's Act East policy. Japanese officials, including State Minister Iwao Horii, have visited states like Meghalaya and Assam. Multiple MoUs on skill development aim to send thousands of Northeast youth to Japan for training. JICA-funded infrastructure projects, including roads and bridges, are underway, with over 600 km of roads completed.

Cultural and people-to-people links remain strong, rooted in ancient Buddhist connections. Science and technology cooperation is expanding, with joint initiatives in space, quantum technology and AI. The relationship, upgraded to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014, now features over 70 dialogue mechanisms.