Japan expands coronavirus emergency to seven more prefectures

Japanese government expanded the coronavirus emergency in the Tokyo area to seven more prefectures on Wednesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The emergency condition is set to last till February 7 covering nearly 55 per cent of the country's population with instructions for people to stay home.

"In addition to Tokyo and the three prefectures, the situation in other areas have continued to be grave. I believe everyone is feeling anxious but please understand this measure is needed in order to overcome this difficult situation," Japan PM Yoshihide Suga said.

"We will temporarily suspend business track and residence track (travellers) while the state of emergency will be in effect," the Japan PM added.

The government will temporarily ban new entry of people from the eleven countries who were earlier allowed to enter Japan for business purposes.

PM Suga imposed strict restrictions on restaurants and bars asking them to close by 8pm and requested residents to avoid non-essential outings during the day.

Governors of Kyoto and Osaka prefectures had implored the Japanese government to impose the emergency measures amid the rising number of cases

The measures come as the country recorded 300,000 new coronavirus cases with the death toll reaching 4,187.

Japan is set to hold the Olympic games from July 23 with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intent holding it after it was postponed due to the pandemic last year.