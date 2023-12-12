Japan court jails three ex-soldiers for sexual abuse of female colleague

Three former Japanese soldiers were declared guilty by a court on Tuesday (Dec 12) for sexually assaulting a female colleague, bringing an end to years-long saga that had dominated headlines in a conservative country where victims hardly speak out against abuse.

Shutaro Shibuya, Akito Sekine, and Yusuke Kimezawa were given two-year suspended jail terms for their “forced indecency” on Rina Gonoi during a military drill in 2021.

The matter came into the spotlight last year when 24-year-old Gonoi took to YouTube to share her ordeal after the higher military officials dismissed the case citing a lack of evidence following a probe.

The video gained massive traction on several social media networks, spurring national outcry to punish the soldiers.

However, it was an online petition signed by more than 100,000 people that forced the defence ministry to finally acknowledge the assault and issue an apology, and and dismiss five of the men involved.

Assailants charged with 'forced indecency'

In March this year, prosecutors reversed an earlier decision and charged three of the assailants with “forced indecency”.

Gonoi, who was present in court for the verdict, said her decision to go public was “desperate rather than brave”.

She said she used to experience harassment daily after joining Japan’s military in 2020.

“When walking down the hallway, someone slaps you on your hip, or holds you from behind,” she told AFP news agency.

“I was kissed on the cheek, and my breasts were grabbed.”

But it was during a drill in 2021 that the scale of harassment reached another level.

Victim seeks damages

She said that three fellow soldiers forced her to the ground, pulled apart her legs and each repeatedly pressed their crotches against her while others watched and laughed.

Gonoi has also filed a damage suit against the three defendants, two other perpetrators and the government, saying she felt their earlier apologies were insincere.

She is seeking 5.5 million yen ($37,800) from the perpetrators and 2 million yen ($13,740) from the government, saying it failed to prevent the assaults, properly investigate or respond appropriately.

The case marks a turning point in Japan’s history of dealing with sexual misconduct complaints, where even the “MeToo” movement did not gain traction.

Sexual abuse complaints are often disregarded in Japan, and victims also tend to face hate for speaking up.

Gonoi said she has been attacked on social media for coming forward, but that she did so because she wanted to prevent similar problems for other female service members.