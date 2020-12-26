Japan bans entry of foreigners after detecting UK virus strain

Japan on Saturday declared it will ban non-resident foreign nationals after it detected the new variant of the virus from Britain.

The new measures will come into effect from December 28 which is set to last till late January as Japan battles the virus.

The government has allowed citizens and foreign residents to enter but they must show proof of negative coronavirus test in the last 72 hours before departing for Japan and quarantine for two weeks after arrival.

Japan's health ministry had reported five people who had arrived from Britain were detected with the new virus strain which is believed to be up to "70 per cent" more infectious.

Japan reported 949 cases in capital Tokyo ahead of the New Years celebrations as PM Yoshihide Suga urged the nation to stay home and avoid social mixing.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged citizens to spend a "silent" New Year to prevent the spread of the virus while unveiling a fresh package of $2.61 billion for institutions treating coronavirus patients.

The country is set to host the Olympics in 2021 as authorities insist the virus cases are in control even as PM Suga has repeatedly said that he is determined to hold the games as proof that humanity has defeated the virus.

The Tokyo Olympics which were scheduled for 2020 were postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

The country has devised a plan for the virus with a panel urging authorities to vaccinate people aged 65 or older to get priority.

Japan has agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna to buy 290 million vaccine doses for a population of 126 million as the country faces a third wave of coronavirus infections putting the nation's medical system under strain.