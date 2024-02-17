Italy watchdog forces TikTok to remove 'French scar' challenge videos

Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM said on Friday (Feb 16) that it has compelled TikTok to remove some videos showing a dangerous 'French scar challenge' that has gone viral among youngsters in the country.

The latest online trend involves pinching on cheek to leave a lasting bruise on the cheekbone. The challenge had become popular among the Italian youth last year. Popularity of this dangerous practice had prompted investigation from antitrust authority in the country.

AGCOM said that it directive to TikTok was first implementation of rules passed in December. These rules allow the Italian watchdog to order online platforms to remove "harmful content" with an aim to protect consumers and minors. The watchdog said that TikTok removed the videos within five days as stipulated by the rules

TikTok, the massively popular short-video-sharing app, is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company.

The app, along with American tech giants like Meta are facing heat from regulators from around the world to take steps for protection of children from harmful content.

The narrative came into focus again on Wednesday as New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that his administration had taken social media giants like Facebook and Instagram for stoking mental health crisis among youngsters.

"Over the past decade, we have seen just how addictive and overwhelming the online world can be, exposing our children to a non-stop stream of harmful content and fueling our national youth mental health crisis," Adams said in a statement.

Watch | Unprecedented snow-drought conditions in the Italian Alps × Reuters quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying that the tech giant wanted teenagers to have "safe, age-appropriate experiences online". Meanwhile, TikTok said it will tackle industry-wide challenges in order to keep the community safe.

Mayor Eric Adams also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the lawsuit.

"Social media has contributed to a youth mental health crisis in New York City. Today, we’re taking bold action to hold these companies accountable because our children, our families, and our future are more important than profit," he posted.