Italy comes up with world's strictest anti-Covid measures

A mandate for all workers in Italy to show a government-issued COVID-19 pass has come into force, triggering protests at key ports and fears of disruption.

As per the new guidelines, anyone who is on a payroll, both in the public and private sectors, must have a 'green pass' with a QR code as proof of either full vaccination, recent recovery from infection or a negative test.

Also, employees who go to work without a pass can be fined up to 1,500 euros and can also face suspension without pay. Employers could also face fines if they allow staff to work without it.

More than 85 per cent of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one jab, qualifying for the pass. Among those who have not been vaccinated, a minority say they either oppose the idea or are fearful.

Some foreigners have also reported difficulties getting the jab, including undocumented workers.

As per reports, up to three million workers are estimated to be unvaccinated.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government has said that this will help in preventing further lockdowns in Italy.

The new rules triggered massive protests all across Italy. More than 6,500 people demonstrated at the northeastern port of Trieste, according to local government.

France was the first country in Europe to bring in the idea of green pass by announcing in July that people would need a certificate to enter bars, restaurants, trains, and aeroplanes. Italy copied the measure, but pushed further.